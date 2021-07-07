Wimbledon day 10: Old guard take on new generation – with early finish wanted

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are still on course for another Wimbledon final

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic resume their quest for another Wimbledon title when the last eight in the men’s draw do battle on Wednesday.

Defending champion Djokovic has only dropped one set so far, to Great Britain’s Jack Draper in the first round, but in quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics will face a player enjoying the tournament of his life.

It is a similar story for Federer – going for a ninth victory at the All England Club – and his opponent Hubert Hurkacz revealed on Monday the Swiss was his idol growing up.

Away from Centre Court, two intriguing matches take place with rising Canadian stars Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime taking on Karen Khachanov and Matteo Berrettini respectively.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the 10th day of the Championships.

Order of play

Match of the day

Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed a fine run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals (Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool)

Former doubles partners Auger-Aliassime and Berrettini put their friendship to one side for a place in the semi-finals at the All England Club. The pair have not played each other in two years since the Italian, who recently won at Queen’s Club, triumphed in the Stuttgart Open final. Berrettini has enjoyed an excellent grass-court campaign to date but faces a stern test on Court One against Auger-Aliassime, fresh from a stunning five-set victory against the fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Monday.

Old guard vs next generation

With no Rafael Nadal at SW19 this summer and several top seeds exiting the competition early, it has allowed three players in Auger-Aliassime, Fucsovics and Hurkacz to reach the last eight of a grand slam for the first time. Yet they are joined in the quarter-finals by veterans Djokovic and Federer. Can anyone stop the serial winners from meeting in another Wimbledon final?

Play wrapped up by 8pm please

Across the other side of London, another important sporting event will take place with England in the Euro 2020 semi-finals against Denmark at Wembley. Kick-off under the arch is 8pm which should be enough time for the men’s quarter-finals to be finished at Wimbledon and potentially for the big screens at the All England Club to show the football.