Kevin Sinfield announces fresh challenge as he and Rob Burrow named MND patrons

Kevin Sinfield will hit the streets again on Wednesday in his latest 7in7 challenge

Kevin Sinfield is embarking on a further marathon to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association on the day he and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow were named patrons of the charity.

Sinfield initially ran seven marathons in seven days in December to raise money to increase awareness of MND, after Burrow was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition 12 months earlier.

Sinfield’s ‘7 in 7’ challenge and the efforts of others inspired by it have now raised almost £3million, the association said.

Leeds Rhinos are declaring the 7th July 'Rob Burrow Day' to celebrate not only the remarkable achievements of the club legend on the pitch but more importantly his inspirational efforts to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease

To mark the seventh day of the seventh month he will set off on another marathon at 7am, starting off in Saddleworth in Greater Manchester.

Sinfield and Burrow have been named patrons of the MND Association in recognition of their efforts.

“It is a huge honour to be invited to become a patron of the MND Association and I am delighted to accept,” Burrow said.

“I have seen first-hand the incredible work the charity does, not just with those living with MND but also their families and loved ones.

Burrow greets Sinfield at the end of one of the 7in7 marathons last December (Handout from MND Association/PA)

“Personally, I would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the countless fundraising activities over the last 18 months to help raise funds to support the MND community and vital research.”

Sinfield added: “I have been so touched by the many stories I have heard from within the MND community and I am committed to continue my support to them for as long as it takes to find a breakthrough.

“For those who knew Rob during his rugby career, he was always an inspiration but he has taken that to a new level to motivate thousands of fundraisers to raise nearly £3million in his name. On behalf of all of them, I would like to say a massive thank you to Rob and his family for the encouragement they give us all.”