Wimbledon day nine: Top seed Ashleigh Barty headlines women’s quarter-final day

It is women’s quarter-finals day at Wimbledon with the top two seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, in action on Centre Court.
The men’s quarter-final line-up also needs completing with second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz.
Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the eighth day of the Championships.
Order of play
Centre Court
Daniil Medvedev v Hubert Hurkacz
Ons Jabeur v Aryna Sabalenka
Ashleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic
Court One
Karolina Pliskova v Viktorija Golubic
Karolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber
Brit watch
Match of the day
Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title in Birmingham last month and had already knocked out former champions Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza before a 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory saw seventh seed Swiatek added to the list. Sabalenka is enjoying her best run at a grand slam and is desperate to go further. This will be an intriguing clash of styles.
Fond farewell
British teenager Raducanu’s fairytale run came to an end in sad circumstances on Monday night, but the future certainly looks bright.