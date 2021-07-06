Rashford supports Raducanu and Anderson wants a call – Tuesday’s sporting social

Marcus Rashford, Emma Raducanu and James Anderson

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu revealed the reasons behind her retirement.

thank you for the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/C47TTvOQK9 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) July 6, 2021

Marcus Rashford spoke about similar experiences during his career.

It happened to me playing for the national team in U16s against Wales. I remember it to this day. No explanation for it and it never happened again. You should be very proud of yourself. The country is proud of you. Glad to read your feeling better. Onwards and upwards ???????? https://t.co/sokkubBlLN — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 6, 2021

And Andy Murray defended her.

No question mental toughness can be what separates the best in sport but surely both of you aren’t judging her mental toughness on yesterday’s match?! https://t.co/83tLG5F9ca — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 6, 2021

Holly Willoughby enjoyed Wimbledon.

Touch!

Novak Djokovic enjoyed this slide-rule shot.

Laura Robson was dressed for the occasion.

Football

England were focused on the task at hand.

All eyes on tomorrow ????????? pic.twitter.com/5FRyCurIX5 — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 6, 2021

All set for tomorrow. ??????? pic.twitter.com/VH8o6Qwmox — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 6, 2021

Conor Coady finally got a drink out of Reece James.

It was cold at St George’s Park.

Denmark are coming.

We're on our way to Wembley. #EURO2020 semifinal coming up !!Så er vi på vej til Wembley. Mange mange tak for den fantastiske opbakning. ????Vi har jer allesammen med os på banen !!#ForDanmark ?? pic.twitter.com/B17jPWh70d — Simon Kjær (@simonkjaer1989) July 6, 2021

Tid til at gøre arbejdet færdigt. Tak for støtten allesammen. I er med os hele vejen ?? pic.twitter.com/mWDFnfLPit — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) July 6, 2021

Lorenzo Insigne needed some help.

Sergio Garcia and family were getting ready to cheer on Spain.

Huge match today against Italy in the Euro Cup! It’s going to be tough because Italy is playing well but the whole family is wearing their Spanish jersey and ready to cheer on Spain! Vamos España!! ?? ⚽️ #eurocup #vamosespaña pic.twitter.com/kJP9vzkRou — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 6, 2021

Jose Mourinho got around his new hometown.

These two would’ve been a handful to play against.

Son Heung-min chilled.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper said goodbye to Ezgjan Alioski.

Alioski’s replacement at Elland Road.

Valentino Lazaro was taking a busman’s holiday.

No excuses on vacation! ?? pic.twitter.com/1THGlYajmf — Valentino Lazaro (@valentinolazaro) July 6, 2021

Happy International Kissing Day.

Cricket

James Anderson and Stuart Broad were awaiting a call after England’s ODI squad were forced to isolate.

Ravi Bopara was optimistic.

While Ian Bell was dusting off his boots.

The comeback is ON.? https://t.co/d1nx8mh48u — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 6, 2021

Broad’s thoughts were with Pakistan’s staff.

Gotta feel for the Pakistan Team Analyst- would have had all the plans sorted! Busy few days ahead!! https://t.co/deFLg9JKhv — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 6, 2021

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo had a message after this year’s Australian Grand Prix was cancelled.

“We’ve got to keep our chin up, look forward and hopefully in 2022 it can happen.” ??? @DanielRicciardo’s message for our fans in Australia today. #AusGP pic.twitter.com/jHDj6d7fEM — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 6, 2021

Mercedes turned the clock back.

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/FjYyMCWT1z — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 6, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor’s next fight crept closer.

Boxing

Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach reunited.

Excited to be back at Wild Card Gym with coach Freddie! #PacquiaoSpence pic.twitter.com/2MOqYsTMJe — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 6, 2021

