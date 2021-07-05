Katarina Johnson-Thompson to compete at British Grand Prix

Muller Indoor Grand Prix – Emirates Arena

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete at the British Grand Prix as she looks to prove her fitness for the Olympics.

The 28-year-old is due to line up in the long jump in Gateshead next Tuesday.

Johnson-Thompson suffered a serious Achilles injury at the end of last year and has only competed once in 2021, clearing 1.84m in the high jump at a low-key meet in Montpellier last week.

She's back ? @JohnsonThompson to feature in a world-class long jump field at the #MullerBritishGP! Get your tickets to see the World Heptathlon Champion in action ➡️ https://t.co/T23rviaugK ?#DiamondLeague https://t.co/650ovB1Ny4 pic.twitter.com/DkzsC4dFDN — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 5, 2021

She was included in Team GB’s track and field team subject to demonstrating her fitness ahead of the Tokyo Games.

She said: “Training has been going well and I’m so pleased to be competing at a big event like the Muller British Grand Prix. I’m really looking forward to being out there in front of a home crowd who always generate such a great atmosphere.”