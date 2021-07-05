Andreas Christensen confident Denmark can find ways to stop England’s Harry Kane

Andreas Christensen, right, believes Denmark can keep Harry Kane quiet

Andreas Christensen is confident Denmark will be able to find a way to subdue England captain Harry Kane when the teams go head-to-head on Wednesday with a place in the European Championship final at stake.

Kane has hit form in the knockout stages by following up his goal in the 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley by bagging a brace in the 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in Rome, having been kept quiet in the group phase.

The Tottenham striker’s prowess is obvious to Chelsea defender Christensen, who believes Denmark may have an ace up their sleeve ahead of their Wembley contest in the shape of Kane’s Spurs team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Denmark have rallied after losing their first two group games at Euro 2020 (PA)

“We know his qualities, and everyone has an idea of what we can do to stop him,” Christensen is quoted as saying at a news conference. “Pierre-Emile also knows him and it may be that he can share some things.

“All players have their habits and we must take advantage of them. He is good with his feet and he is one of the best finishers in football.

“I react a lot on instinct. He is very big, so it is hard to get into his body, but he also has great qualities with his feet, so you should not get too close either.”

England have reached the semi-final stage without conceding a single goal in their five matches to date, winning four and drawing once, while Denmark have found their feet after losing their opening two group games.

??????? Two-goal England hero Harry Kane takes the plaudits after inspiring the Three Lions in Rome ?@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Cc1Y1y2XUb — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 3, 2021

While Gareth Southgate’s side are favourites to progress to Sunday’s final, Denmark claimed a 1-0 win over England at Wembley last October in the Nations League in a contest where Harry Maguire and Reece James were both sent off.

“We can use that meeting to make us believe that it is possible (to win),” Christensen added. “They have a lot of support but also a lot of pressure on them.