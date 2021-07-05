5 of the most notable past meetings between England and Denmark

England and Denmark have had a few memorable encounters through the years (Daniel Leal Olivas/PA)

England have reached the last four of the European Championship for the first time in 25 years and standing in their way of a first ever final appearance is Denmark.

Gareth Southgate will need no reminders about the threat on the horizon given it is just nine months since the Danes claimed a 1-0 win at Wembley in the Nations League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their most recent encounter and four others ahead of Wednesday’s momentous clash.

England 0 Denmark 1 – October 14, 2020

It was a forgettable night for Harry Maguire last time England played Denmark (Daniel Leal Olivas/PA)

Harry Maguire may currently be the toast of the town but just a few months ago, he was in something of a tailspin as his arrest in Greece last summer was followed by a poor start to the season. Events seemed to come to a head when he was given his marching orders in this tie for two bookable offences in a wretched 31 minutes. The deciding moment of the game came moments later when Christian Eriksen celebrated his 100th cap by scoring a controversial penalty, awarded after Kyle Walker was harshly adjudged to have fouled Thomas Delaney in an attempt to clear the ball. England’s frustrations boiled over at the final whistle as full debutant Reece James saw red for dissent.

Denmark 0 England 3 – June 15, 2002

Emile Heskey bagged England’s third against Denmark in their last-16 meeting at the 2002 World Cup (Rui Vieira/PA)

England dared to dream after three first-half goals saw them sweep into the World Cup quarter-finals in what was one of the finest performances of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ under Sven-Goran Eriksson. They were ahead as early as the fifth minute in Niigata, Japan, when a Rio Ferdinand header from a trademark pinpoint cross from David Beckham was fumbled into the net by Danish goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen. Michael Owen turned and finished coolly from close range before Emile Heskey’s first-time strike crept under Sorensen on the stroke of half-time. Hopes were high after a terrific result but England were knocked out by eventual champions Brazil in their next match.

Denmark 0 England 0 – June 11, 1992

Peter Schmeichel was part of the Denmark side that won Euro 92 (John Giles/PA)

Denmark were given a route into Euro 92 through the back door after Yugoslavia’s disqualification because of the country’s dissolution and subsequent warfare in the region. Richard Moller Nielsen’s side contained the likes of Peter Schmeichel and Brian Laudrup, and they went on to cause a major shockwave by winning the tournament after stunning favourites Germany in the final. They started their campaign with a drab goalless draw against Graham Taylor’s England, denied a late winner when John Jensen’s strike hit a post at the Malmo Stadion in Sweden.

Denmark 2 England 2 – September 22, 1982

Sir Bobby Robson took charge of England for the first time in Denmark in 1982 (Malcolm Croft/PA)

After succeeding Ron Greenwood in the England hotseat after that year’s World Cup, Sir Bobby Robson started his tenure with a European Championship qualifier at the Idraetspark in Copenhagen. An emerging Denmark side were on the front foot for much of the contest but Trevor Francis twice put England in front. However, Allan Hansen equalised for the first time from the spot after Russell Osman upended Jesper Olsen, who then ensured the spoils would be shared with a fine solo goal in time added-on.

England 5 Denmark 2 – December 5, 1956

Duncan Edwards, left, added gloss to England’s win over Denmark in 1956 (PA)