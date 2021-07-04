Milwaukee Bucks hold off Atlanta Hawks to clinch third NBA Finals appearance

Bucks Hawks Basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Phoenix Suns in this year’s NBA Finals after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in game six of the Eastern Conference final series.

After a dour first half saw neither team able to click offensively, Khris Middleton sparked a game-changing third-quarter run for the Bucks.

Stepping up in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat with a knee injury, Middleton scored 16-straight points out of the half-time break to bring Milwaukee to the brink of their first finals appearance since 1974.

However, the Hawks were determined not to let the Bucks cruise to the finish line.

Cam Reddish led a late rally for Atlanta which reduced a 22-point deficit to just six in the closing minutes.

But his 21-point effort was ultimately not enough as the Bucks held on to clinch the series four games to two.

The @Bucks lift the #NBAECF presented by AT&T trophy and will face the Suns in the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV! #ThatsGame ? Game 1: Tuesday, 9pm/et, ABC ? pic.twitter.com/spYpj7LBFR — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2021

Middleton top-scored for Milwaukee with 32 points, while Atlanta’s Trae Young was still hobbled by the ankle injury he suffered earlier in the series, only managing 14 points.