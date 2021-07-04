Lucas Herbert claims second European Tour title with wire-to-wire Irish Open win

Australia's Lucas Herbert won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on Sunday

Australia’s Lucas Herbert secured his second European Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Herbert took a one-shot lead into the final round at Mount Juliet and carded a closing 68 to finish on 19 under par, three shots clear of Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg.

The victory secured Herbert a place in the Open Championship at Royal St George’s, with Karlberg – who chipped in on the 18th for his third birdie in the last four holes – and third-placed American Johannes Veerman claiming the other two places on offer.

Birdies on the second and third had extended Herbert’s overnight lead to three shots, but the 25-year-old then bogeyed the fifth and did well to scramble for par on the seventh and eighth after wild tee shots into the trees.

Francesco Laporta’s sixth birdie in a row on the 10th briefly took him into a share of the lead and although Herbert birdied the same hole to edge back in front, birdies on the 10th and 14th lifted Veerman alongside Herbert on 17 under.

However, Veerman then surprisingly hit an iron off the tee on the short par-four 15th and could only make par, while Herbert smashed his drive into a greenside bunker and got up and down for birdie.

What a touch from Herbert ? Two shot swing at 16 and the Australian leads by two with two holes to play.#DDFIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/WvGGSUBpdk — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 4, 2021

Veerman’s bogey on the 16th gave Herbert some welcome breathing space and a birdie on the 17th effectively sealed the win.