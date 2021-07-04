Barcelona’s Francisco Trincao becomes Wolves boss Bruno Lage’s second signing

Portugal international Francisco Trincao has joined Wolves on a season-long loan deal

New Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has made Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao his second signing, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old Portugal international has joined the club from the Catalan giants on a season-long loan deal subject to a medical and work permit.

Wolves, who have also signed 20-year-old Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera, have an option to make Trincao’s move permanent, and the PA news agency understands that would cost them 30million euros, around £25.7million.

Technical director Scott Sellars told the club’s official website: “He’s a really exciting player. It’s an area we’d like more competition, in terms of wide players.

“I think the fans are going to enjoy watching him play. He drives with the ball well and has good creativity.

“We’ve watched him a lot, especially over the last couple of months, so he’s been on our radar for quite a while. He’s got loads of quality – signing for Barcelona from Braga shows what potential he’s got.

“He’s 21 and has played quite a lot of games in LaLiga, so we think he’s ready for the Premier League.

“He’s a player who drifts past people and he has a great change of direction when he’s moving with the ball. He has great speed over two or three yards, to change direction and get away from people, can score and create, and is an exciting player.”

Trincao began his career in his native Portugal with Braga, for whom he played Europa League football, before moving to Barcelona in August last year.