Marcus Smith to pilot England team boasting eight uncapped starters

On Sunday @LewisLudlow94 will become only the fifth player in history to captain the England men's side on his debut ?

The four who came before him? ?

? Fred Stokes 1871? Fred Alderson 1892? Joe Myckock 1947? Nigel Melville 1984@wrugbymuseum pic.twitter.com/BU4G91b093

— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 2, 2021