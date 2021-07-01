On this day in 2017: Alex Hales hits Lord’s record 187 in Nottinghamshire win

Alex Hales celebrates with the trophy

Alex Hales struck a Lord’s record as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by four wickets to win the Royal London One-Day Cup on this day in 2017.

The England international hit an unbeaten 187 – the highest score in a domestic final at Lord’s – to clinch the trophy.

It broke a 52-year record which had stood since Geoff Boycott scored 146 when Yorkshire beat Surrey in the 1965 Gillette Cup.

Nottinghamshire’s Alex Hales celebrates beating Surrey (John Walton/PA)

Hales was dropped when he was on just nine as Ollie Pope failed to take a catch at cover off the bowling of Sam Curran.

He raced to his half-century off just 35 balls and then recorded the fastest Lord’s domestic final century from 83 deliveries.