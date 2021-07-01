Mourinho on holiday and England get set for Ukraine – Thursday’s sporting social

Jose Mourinho

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.

Football

Jose Mourinho was on holiday.

England’s preparations for Ukraine continued at St George’s Park.

Back to work! Don’t mind a finishing drill now and again! ? pic.twitter.com/mvXFzGWJak — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 1, 2021

Good bit of time in the Lions Den. Chipping game ???? pic.twitter.com/gtmqpTsUTb — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 1, 2021

Daniel Sturridge was trying to work out where to watch Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final in Los Angeles.

I’m tryna watch the @England with England fans on Saturday in LA. Where is the best place for me to go? I’m missing out on all the jubilation. I need to feel that energy and feel the vibes like back home ? — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 1, 2021

Another generous gesture from Marcus Rashford.

Good lad Joshua. Nothing less than he deserves. Kindness is power ♥️ https://t.co/InRYgG7Kb2 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 1, 2021

First day in the new job for Nuno.

Leeds returned for pre-season testing.

? Catching up with the club doctors pic.twitter.com/w0Js1NalVQ — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 1, 2021

Mesut Ozil enjoyed some family time before returning to training.

Enjoyed that vacation with my princess ❤️?☀️ Now back to ⚽?? #blessed pic.twitter.com/FaRKtcCRwE — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 1, 2021

Tennis

Andy Murray relished his gutsy late-night victory against Oscar Otte at Wimbledon.

Unreal atmosphere out there tonight… thanks so much to everyone that was in there watching and supporting.. you carried me over the line ? life in the old dog yet eh!? — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 30, 2021

Cheeky from Cameron Norrie.

MMA

The countdown to Conor McGregor’s next fight continued.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen is already thinking about Christmas.

1 July – Christmas not far off! Jingle bells! — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) July 1, 2021

F1

Happy birthday to Daniel Ricciardo!

Happy Birthday to the one and only Danny Ric! Have a good one @danielricciardo ??? pic.twitter.com/WQBkvBqR3P — Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2021

Lewis Hamilton was showing off his t-shirt.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish remembered the first of his Tour de France stage wins ahead of chalking up his 32nd on Thursday.

Basketball

Stephen Curry congratulated Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns.

Yo @Suns y’all did that. Respect. Congrats. 16 yrs a long time @CP3 ???????? — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 1, 2021