Fulham appoint former Everton boss Marco Silva as new head coach

Marco Silva will embark on his fourth managerial job at an English club

Fulham have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as their new head coach.

Former Hull, Watford and Everton boss Silva, 43, has signed a three-year contract to replace Scott Parker, who left Craven Cottage on Monday to become Bournemouth manager.

Fulham said on their official website: “The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Marco Silva as our new head coach.

“Silva has agreed a three-year deal with Fulham, keeping him at Craven Cottage until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

“He will be assisted by club legend Luis Boa Morte, who made 250 appearances in a six-and-a-half year spell.”

Fulham were relegated last season after one season back in the Premier League, while Silva has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in December 2019.

Silva told Fulham’s official website: “I’m really pleased and proud to be appointed head coach of such a historic football club.

Fulham owner Shahid Khan, left, met with Marco Silva in Portugal to discuss the Craven Cottage vacancy (John Walton/PA)

“I want to thank the owner, Mr (Shahid) Khan, Tony Khan and the entire football structure of Fulham Football Club, for the trust shown in us.

“I’m excited to get started and my message for our fans ahead of this big challenge is we will all be working very hard together to be successful so they can feel proud at the end of the season.”

Fulham owner and chairman Shahid Khan said he had been “inspired” by Silva when meeting him last week in Portugal.

Khan told Fulham’s official website: “Marco’s body of work in football was evident, but listening to him break down in detail his experiences at each of his stops as a head coach was thoroughly impressive.

Marco Silva was sacked by Everton soon after their 5-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December 2019 (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Marco also came prepared, with a full understanding of the players we have and ideas on how we can move forward this season. I loved his energy and optimism, and I’m confident Marco Silva is the right choice to lead Fulham Football Club as our new head coach.”

Silva took on his first job in England with Hull in January 2017. The Tigers were bottom of the table when the Portuguese was appointed and he was unable to save them from relegation.

He left Hull to take on the manager’s job at Watford the following summer, but was sacked halfway through the 2017/18 season, leaving the Hornets 10th in the Premier League.