Venus Williams insists she will play at Wimbledon again after second-round exit

Venus Williams insists this will not be her last Wimbledon

Five-time champion Venus Williams insists her Wimbledon journey is not over after she bowed out in the second round.

The 41-year-old, who first appeared at SW19 in 1997 and won her first title way back in 2000, was beaten 6-0 7-5 by Tunisian Ons Jabeur on Court One.

Given her age and declining results, the senior Williams sister is continually asked about her future and was again pressed on whether she would be back next year.

“Of course, it’s incredible any time you get to play here,” she said. “It just never gets old. Yeah, definitely not my best day. Maybe a few too many errors. But I think a lot of it was how she played.”

Asked whether she wants to return in 2022, she said: “Of course. Who wouldn’t want to be at Wimbledon? Lots of people want to be here.

“Yeah, when it’s my last, I’ll let you know. I’ll give you a little whisper in your ear.”

Williams’ sister Serena had to pull out on Tuesday after suffering an injury after slipping in her first-round match.

“I absolutely couldn’t watch. It was too much,” the older sister said. “I just couldn’t watch it. I know exactly what that feels like when, you know, all your faculties are taken away, things you work hard for and earn, and suddenly life happens.

“It was too much for me to watch.