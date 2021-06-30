On this day in 2013: Nico Rosberg escapes time penalty to win British Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Niko Rosberg sprays Champagne to celebrate the 2013 British Grand Prix

Nico Rosberg was allowed to keep his British Grand Prix victory after the Mercedes driver was reprimanded by the stewards for failing to slow for yellow flags on this day in 2013.

Rosberg crossed the line first on a dramatic afternoon at Silverstone, capitalising on a mechanical failure for Sebastian Vettel’s Red Bull in a race marred by four identical Pirelli tyre failures.

But the victory was thrown into doubt shortly after the chequered flag when the FIA asked Rosberg and a team representative to report to the race stewards for appearing to fail to observe the yellow flags.

Rosberg escaped with a reprimand after failing to slow down for yellow flags (Martin Rickett/PA)

The offence occurred between turns three and five early in the race and, while the stewards found he had not made the required reduction in speed, a reprimand was deemed sufficient punishment.

Avoiding a time penalty ensured the German driver’s second win of the season and only the third of his career.