Manchester United agree deal to sign Jadon Sancho

UK & international sportsPublished:

The England international is expected to move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth almost £73million.

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Jadon Sancho (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for 85million euros (£72.9m), the PA news agency understands.

United have been heavily linked for several months with a big-money move for Sancho, who has been given the go-ahead by Bundesliga side Dortmund to agree personal terms and complete a medical before joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sancho, a Manchester City academy product, left the north west to sign for Dortmund in August 2017 and has made 137 appearances in all competitions for the German club, scoring 50 goals.

Jadon Sancho is currently on duty with England at Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)
It is understood the agreement between the clubs includes no add-ons for the 21-year-old attacker, currently on duty with England at Euro 2020, where he has been restricted to one substitute appearance so far.

