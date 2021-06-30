Katie Boulter gives Aryna Sabalenka a scare at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter plays a shot

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter threatened a major Wimbledon upset against second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Centre Court.

Football fan Boulter, who supports Leicester and trained in an England shirt on Tuesday, had said she hoped the nation’s memorable victory over Germany would spur on Britain’s tennis hopefuls this week.

It certainly seemed to have done the trick for a set and a half for the 24-year-old, who looked on the verge of her biggest career win to date.

But Sabalenka came back to disappoint a raucous Centre Court crowd with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 second-round victory.

Not that the deciding set was a stroll for Sabalenka, although Boulter will rue a Hawkeye decision as she was about to walk back to her seat.

Sabalenka’s ball, called out, had in fact shaved the line by the width of a blade of grass.

Sabalenka duly broke – but in an epic seventh game Boulter forced six break points with some glorious shot-making, including an exquisite drop-shot and lob combination.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the third round at the All England Club (Steven Paston/PA)

However, the 23-year-old from Minsk repelled the lot and brave Boulter’s chance had finally gone.

“It was a tough match, she’s an unbelievable player,” said Sabalenka. “It was a great atmosphere from the beginning to the end.

“Of course I was nervous today and didn’t feel the court from the beginning but I’m glad I got my rhythm in the second set.