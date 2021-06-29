Jordan Pickford turns attention to quarter-final tie after England beat Germany

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates after the match

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford wants to savour the win over Germany but insists attention must soon turn to Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine.

The Three Lions recorded a 2-0 victory at Wembley to advance through their last-16 tie as goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane saw England win their first European Championship knockout game in 25 years.

The result, in front of a raucous Wembley crowd, built upon a solid display throughout the group stage, with England still yet to concede a goal in their four matches.

While the win will live long in the memory, Pickford knows it must be put to the back of the minds of the players as they prepare to take on Ukraine in Rome for a place in the semi-finals.

“We’ve got to enjoy the moment,” he said.

“But we’ve got to get prepared right, recover well and train well. Every team in this competition is a good side, so we’ve got to be on our A game and prepare well for Saturday.

“We’ve had the opportunity to play four games at Wembley and the atmosphere of 45,000 fans today was amazing.

“I think that just gives us the desire on Saturday, it is another opportunity to come back to Wembley. Come Saturday we will be prepared for what they put up against us.”

Pickford played his part in a fourth successive clean sheet, saving well from Chelsea pair Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, and he was quick to praise the whole team for their defensive output.

??????? England have beaten Germany for the first time in a knockout round of a major tournament since 1966 ?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/G8HBoO9gHJ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

“It was a brilliant performance from everyone on the pitch,” he added.

“Talk about the defence with the back, but it’s not just about them, it’s all XI, Harry Kane and the effort and desire of pressing was brilliant. Germany threw it all at us. We were resilient, we kept going.

“I train hard all week to be the best I can be on a matchday when called upon. I thought I made two good saves. Tried to take the sting off the ball by coming for crosses and take the sting out of the game when we were 2-0 up.

“I felt I was in the moment. We’ve got to keep building and get ready for Saturday. For me it was about giving it my all and 100 per cent on the training pitch.

“Keep working hard and just doing everything right, not cutting corners, giving myself the opportunity when it comes to matchday to be fully prepared, fully focused, which I have been.