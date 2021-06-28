Wet weather delays start at Wimbledon as fans return

Ground staff put the covers on due to rain

The two-year wait for tennis at Wimbledon went on a little longer on Monday as bad weather delayed the start of the Championships.

Fans were back at the All England Club after last year’s tournament did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Play was due to start on the outside courts at 11am but, although earlier drizzle had relented, another forecast band of rain prompted organisers to push it back to not before midday.

The roofs were on Centre Court and Court One as poor weather marked the start of Wimbledon (AELTC Pool)

The gates had opened half an hour earlier than normal at 10am to allow extra time for spectators to complete the necessary checks.

With Wimbledon part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, fans are required to show proof of either full vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or immunity through a recent infection, while all tickets are electronic.

Capacity for the first week of the tournament is 50 per cent, rising to 100 per cent for the finals weekend.

All tickets are electronic this year (John Walton/PA)

Spectators are required to wears masks while walking around the grounds but not while seated at the courts.