The sporting weekend in pictures

Wales crashed out of Euro 2020 with a heavy defeat to Denmark as the knockout phase of the tournament began.

Gareth Bale went close before a Kasper Dolberg double and goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite ended Welsh hopes, with Italy also progressing and Czech Republic stunning Holland.

England won their opening ODI against India and Max Verstappen increased his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton with victory in the Styrian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key images from across the weekend.

Katie Swan celebrates successfully coming through Wimbledon qualifying (AELTC/David Gray/PA)

Ange Postecoglou arrived in Glasgow to start work as Celtic manager (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Stefan Ratchford looks on during England’s defeat against the Combined Nations All Stars as Shaun Wane’s reign began with a loss (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mo Farah reacts after failing to achieve the 10,000m qualifying time, ending his Tokyo Olympics hopes (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alun Wyn Jones receives medical attention during the British and Irish Lions match against Japan. The injury ruled him out of the upcoming tour of South Africa (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dawid Malan hits a six as his innings guided England to a T20 victory over Sri Lanka (Adam Davy/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates after winning the women’s 100m final at the Muller British Athletics Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gareth Bale appears frustrated during Wales’ last-16 defeat to Denmark at Euro 2020 (PA)

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko holds the trophy after winning the Viking International at Eastbourne (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Louis Lynagh scored two late tries as Harlequins pipped Exeter to the Gallagher Premiership title (Nigel French/PA)

France’s Julien Alaphilippe celebrates winning the first stage of the Tour de France, which was marred by two big crashes in the peloton (Christophe Petit-Tesson/AP)

Conor Murray, who replaced Alun Wyn Jones as Lions captain, prepares to depart for South Africa (Robert Perry/PA)

Roberto Mancini (right) celebrates after Italy reach the last eight of Euro 2020 with an extra-time win over Austria (Nick Potts/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson (left) wins the women’s 800m final ahead of Laura Muir (Martin Rickett/PA)

Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Styrian Grand Prix (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

England’s Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver (right) led England Women to victory over India in the first ODI (Nigel French/PA)

Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win on the European Tour with victory at the BMW International Open (Sven Hoppe/AP)

Czech Republic fans celebrate their side’s surprise 2-0 win over Holland at Euro 2020 (PA)