In pictures – A look at how different Wimbledon is this year

Wimbledon got under way on Monday

Covid-19 restrictions meant Wimbledon had a different look on the opening day of the 2021 championships.

The tournament returned to the calendar this summer after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency examines how different the All England Club looked compared to two years ago:

It was not just the courts that ground staff had to focus on preparing this year.

Ground staff working on the court in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

And sanitising the seats today (Ian Walton/AELTC Pool/PA)

The famous Wimbledon queue was not in operation.

Wimbledon’s early-morning queue in operation in 2019 (Philip Toscano/PA)

The queues to get into the grounds were much smaller today (John Walton/PA)

A low-key entrance.

Spectators flocked in in 2019 (Philip Toscano/PA)

They kept their distance on entrance today (John Walton/PA)

‘Murray Mound’ had a different look as key workers were thanked for their efforts during the pandemic.

The Wimbledon logo on ‘Murray Mound’ in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)

The sign was accompanied by a ‘thank you’ message dedicated to key workers today (John Walton/PA)

Restrictions were in place.

There were no restrictions for fans in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)

A fan wears a face mask today (Steven Paston/PA)

There was a reduction in numbers at the All England Club.

There were plenty of fans in the grounds in 2019 (PA)

Fewer spectators were allowed in today (Adam Davy/PA)

Murray Mound took a hit.

Murray Mound was packed in 2019 when the weather was good (Adam Davy/PA)

Only a few fans braved the bad weather on the hill today (Adam Davy/PA)

The Royal Box was still well populated.

The stars rub shoulders in the Royal Box in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Royal Box was still full today (John Walton/PA)

Centre Court was at 50 per cent capacity.

Centre Court was full in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

There were gaps in the crowd today (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/PA)

But some things never change.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)