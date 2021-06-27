Phoenix Suns take command of series against Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum defends

The Phoenix Suns moved a major step closer to their first NBA finals in 28 years with a narrow win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

The Suns took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference final series with an 84-80 victory in LA, and will be hoping to complete their progression on Monday in Phoenix.

Devin Booker led the way with 25 points before fouling out in the last minute, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and a stunning 22 rebounds, while former Clipper Chris Paul had 18 points.

In a scrappy match, the Clippers shot at just 32 per cent for the game, while Phoenix were only marginally better at 36 per cent.

The Suns led by nine points after the first quarter and by 50-36 at half-time, and were able to shut down their rivals again after LA took the third quarter 30-19, holding them 15-14 in the last.

LA’s shooting was poor in all but for the third quarter, when they got within three points of the Suns. The home side drew within a point four times in the fourth quarter, but a series of crucial free throws from Paul helped guide the Phoenix home.

Paul George topped the scoring for the Clippers with 23 points alongside 16 rebounds. Reggie Jackson had 20 points, while Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 14 rebounds.