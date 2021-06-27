On this day in 2014: Luke Shaw becomes football’s most expensive teenager

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw became the most expensive teenage footballer in history after completing his £27million move to Manchester United from Southampton on this day in 2014.

At the time, the 18-year-old left-back also became the fourth most expensive defender in world football behind David Luiz, Thiago Silva and new United team-mate Rio Ferdinand.

Shaw signed a four-year deal and then-assistant manager Ryan Giggs was excited about the club’s acquisition and felt United had bought one of the best prospects in English football.

“Luke is a very talented young left-back with great potential,” said Giggs. “He has developed immensely during his time at Southampton and has all the attributes to become a top player.”

Shaw established himself as a top prospect after coming through Southampton’s fabled academy. Despite not turning 19 until July 12, he had already notched up 67 appearances for Saints and three England caps.