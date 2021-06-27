Glenn Hoddle backs Harry Kane to come good for England against Germany

Harry Kane has had a disappointing start to Euro 2020

Glenn Hoddle believes facing Germany could bring the best out of England captain Harry Kane.

England striker Kane has had a disappointing Euro 2020 so far, failing to score in the opening three games.

Former England boss Hoddle believes that could be about to change as Kane prepares to lead the national side into Tuesday’s last-16 clash against old rivals Germany at Wembley.

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle is confident Kane will come good (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hoddle told Betfair: “I do believe, in this sort of game, Harry Kane is going to come alive – and he’s going to have to come alive.

“He’s got to play like a number nine. He’s got to play in the box, be the link man, be the target man, make sure he keeps the moves flowing, the pattern of play flowing, but get in the box.

“And, of course, he’s got to get some service. I think there’ll be a little bit more space for Harry. If he gets up against (Mats) Hummels, he isn’t the paciest.

“Germany play quite a high line and (Manuel) Neuer gets away with a few things. There’s a bit of space in behind and I think Harry’s better off, for this game, off the shoulder and being the last man.

“I think he’ll start coming up trumps. He has looked leggy and he won’t be happy with how he’s been playing, but this is a typical game where he’s ready to rock and roll.”

England finally overcame their penalty hoodoo against Colombia in 2018 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England were beaten by Germany on penalties at the World Cup in 1990 and at Euro 96, and their overall record in shoot-outs remains poor.

Yet after beating Colombia on spot-kicks in the last World Cup, Hoddle says England no longer have anything to fear if the game is deadlocked after 120 minutes.

He said: “This time will be different with penalties. The nation were expecting us to lose penalty shootouts but we broke that against Colombia.

“I don’t care who it’s against, we won a penalty shootout. Now we’re a bit more positive and there’s more belief.

“It’s all about keeping your nerve. It’s about these young guns going there and embracing it, looking forward to it. If you approach it like that you become fearless.”