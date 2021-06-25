Los Angeles Clippers cut series deficit with historic victory over Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, shoots as Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton defends

Paul George led the Los Angeles Clippers with 27 points as his side recorded their first victory in Western Conference Finals history and cut their series deficit against the Phoenix Suns.

The seven-time All-Star had to deliver after missing two important free throws in the one-point Game 2 loss and with team-mate Kawhi Leonard still out injured.

George embraced the challenge on Thursday by making six of seven free throws en route to scoring 27 as well as recording 15 rebounds and eight assists, as his side won 106-92.

The sides played a tight first half with Phoenix leading 48-46 at the break before the Clippers exploded with a 21-3 run in the third quarter that took them ahead 71-56.

The three points contributed in that run by the visitors came from Chris Paul, who missed the first two games of the series due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

The former Clipper, who was booed during introductions at the Staples Center, scored 15 points and had 12 assists but was one of many Phoenix players plagued by inaccuracy as he went five of 19 from the field.

His team-mate Devin Booker was just five of 21 from the field and made only one of his seven three-point attempts to finish with 15 points.