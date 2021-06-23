David Brooks confident Wales can block out Denmark’s growing fanbase

David Brooks says Wales will shut out the widespread support for Euro 2020 opponents Denmark

David Brooks insists Wales will block out the outpouring of support for Denmark following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their Euro 2020 last-16 tie.

Wales meet Denmark in Amsterdam – the former home of Ajax midfielder Eriksen – on Saturday, with football fans around Europe wishing the Danes well after what happened to their 29-year-old talisman.

Eriksen collapsed in Denmark’s tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen and team doctor Morten Boesen said “he was gone” prior to being resuscitated.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen is carried off the pitch on a stretcher after collapsing in the Euro 2020 game against Finland (Friedemann Vogel/AP)

Inter Milan’s former Tottenham player is now recovering at home after being discharged from hospital and was watching on TV as Denmark beat Russia 4-1 on Monday to secure a knock-out tie with Wales at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“The whole world was watching and it wasn’t nice to see,” said Brooks when asked about the widespread support for Denmark following Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.

“He’s got a wife and kids, but thankfully he’s back home and well. Everyone will be wishing him a speedy recovery, as am I.

“But you’ve just got to kind of put it to the side. We’ve just got to get on with the game of football in hand.”

Christian Eriksen, left, in action for Denmark against Wales’ Aaron Ramsey (right) during a Nations League match between the two countries in September 2018 (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales supporters are banned from entering Holland due to Covid-19 regulations as the United Kingdom is not on the Dutch Government’s list of safe countries.

Denmark is not on the safe list either but, for European Union and Schengen area residents, an exemption to the entry rules and the need to quarantine exists.

Danish fans can avoid quarantine in Holland by spending less than 12 hours in the country.

These rules do not apply to Wales fans following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Fans in Denmark and around the world have shown their support for Christian Eriksen since he collapsed on the pitch (Friedemann Vogel/AP)

Brooks said: “Seeing the Denmark fans being able to travel and the Wales ones aren’t is obviously not nice for us.

“Some of the ‘Red Wall’ made the seven-hour journey to Baku and we’d like them there.

“But we want to make them proud back home and write our own history.

“Obviously the lads that were there last time (when Wales were semi-finalists at Euro 2016) have cemented their place in history by doing what they did.

“I don’t think we’re any different. There are a few lads who were there at Euro 2016 and now, but for the new lads we want to re-enact or re-create something like that and go in the history books ourselves.”

Brooks has yet to start at Euro 2020 with the Bournemouth forward being limited to two cameo appearances from the bench.

The 23-year-old has had less than 20 minutes playing time, and admits it has been difficult to make an impression with Wales captain and talisman Gareth Bale filling his position.

“It’s not exactly where I want to be, sat on the bench for the first three games,” Brooks said.

David Brooks, left, has had just 19 minutes of action at Euro 2020 with Wales captain Gareth Bale, right, playing in his position (Alberto Lingria/AP)

“That’s no secret. It’s just unfortunate that the guy in my position is playing for Real Madrid and is one of the best players in the world.

“You just have to be ready for any opportunity that comes your way. Be ready if called upon.

“We know it will be a tough game, but we’re all looking in the right direction and hopefully we can do the business.