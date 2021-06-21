The sporting weekend in pictures

Matteo Berrettini broke British hearts at Queen’s and Wales reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Sunday.

England defender John Stones, right, came closest to scoring against Scotland
The oldest international rivalry in football took place at Wembley as England played out a goalless draw with Scotland on Friday night.

John Stones hit the post in the first half, while Jordan Pickford produced a fine save to deny Stephen O’Donnell in a tense Group D clash in the European Championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key images from across the weekend.

England could not make the breakthrough against a stubborn Scotland outfit at Wembley
Dream Of Dreams ridden by Ryan Moore on their way to winning the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Ascot
Queen Elizabeth II with racing manager John Warren, second left, and jockey Frankie Dettori, right, inspect horse Reach For The Moon at Royal Ascot
England and India Women played out a draw in their one-off Test in Bristol
Andre Savelio scored his first career hat-trick in Hull FC's 64-22 victory at Leigh Centurions
Attila Fiola scored the opening goal for Hungary in their 1-1 draw with France
Germany boosted their chances of reaching the last 16 with a 4-2 win against defending champions Portugal
Exeter reached the Gallagher Premiership final after a 40-30 success against Sale Sharks
Harlequins players celebrate after stunning Bristol Bears in extra-time during a 43-36 triumph at Ashton Gate
Robert Lewandowski, centre, celebrates scoring the equaliser in Poland's 1-1 draw with Spain on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks won the Eastern Conference semi-finals against Brooklyn Nets with an overtime victory
Jamie George poses with the Greene King IPA Championship trophy after Saracens made an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership
Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her maiden WTA title at the Viking Classic Birmingham
Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a late equaliser in stoppage time during the Vanarama National League play-off but his side lost on penalties
New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson dismissed India captain Virat Kohli during his five-wicket haul in the World Test Championship final
Matteo Berrettini kisses the trophy after winning the cinch Championships, defeating Great Britain's Cameron Norrie
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen left it late to win the French Grand Prix
Matteo Pessina, bottom, scored the only goal in Italy's 1-0 triumph against Wales
Xherdan Shaqiri scored a brace in Switzerland's 3-1 defeat of Turkey
Devin Booker recorded his first career triple-double as Phoenix Suns won game one of the Western Conference final against Los Angeles Clippers
Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds the US Open champions trophy
