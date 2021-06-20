No disciplinary action for Germany captain Manuel Neuer over rainbow armband

UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain's armband worn by @Manuel_Neuer.

In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a 'good cause.' #EURO2020 #GER pic.twitter.com/HFiAAQ6F5D

— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 20, 2021