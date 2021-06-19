Los Angeles Clippers pull off huge comeback to reach conference finals

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, right, celebrates with guard Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers came back from 25 points down to defeat the Utah Jazz 131-119 and seal the win in their play-off series.

The Clippers were facing the prospect of a Game 7 when Donovan Mitchell sunk a jumpshot early in the third to make the score 75-50.

But Terance Mann, who had 20 points in the third, had other ideas. His free scoring, along with a key contribution from Reggie Jackson, helped LA draw level early in the fourth.

Mann finished the night with 39, the same as Utah’s top scorer Mitchell, and the Clippers go on to face the Phoenix Suns in the conference finals.

The series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks is heading to a decider after the Sixers recorded a 104-99 win.

Trae Young scored 34 points, but Philadelphia drew the best-of-seven series level at 3-3 with a well-rounded offence.