UEFA hopeful of quarantine concessions from British Government for overseas fans

Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen hopes overseas fans could yet be granted quarantine concessions for the semi-final and final at Wembley

UEFA has not given up hope of the British Government making Covid quarantine concessions for overseas fans in the final stages of Euro 2020, with tournament director Martin Kallen saying: “We have seen some signs that there could be a possibility.”

The Government has announced the final four Euro 2020 matches at Wembley will be played in front of at least 40,000 spectators after they were included in its extended Events Research Programme which allows for crowds over the usual 10,000 upper limit.

However, it has given no indication at all that it is prepared to relax quarantine rules, which mean as it stands a supporter coming from an amber list country would need to test negative before departure, isolate for 10 days upon arrival in the UK and provide two negative tests in that time before going to watch a match.

Yesterday's news will have been understandably disappointing to many but it is sensible to be cautious, as we lift the final restictions. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/N6uiFwtCEO — Nigel Huddleston MP #GetTheJab (@HuddlestonNigel) June 15, 2021

The possibility of a relaxation looks even more remote in the context of rising infection rates due to the Delta variant of coronavirus, which have prompted the Government to delay the final easing of restrictions until July 19 – after the Euros have finished.

But Kallen struck a positive note at a UEFA briefing on Thursday.

“We are in discussion for the knockout rounds, especially the semi-finals and final, on this question to have also overseas spectators,” he said.

“We are in discussion every day with the authorities and we hope to come to a good conclusion with the English government.”

England fans pictured during the first Euro 2020 match at Wembley against Croatia on June 13 (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked if it was realistic that the Government would grant concessions, Kallen added: “I hope so. At the moment it is too early to say it but we have seen some signs that there could be a possibility.

“But it’s too early to give a clear answer, we have still some time on that side.”

Kallen told the PA news agency on June 4 that he hoped an agreement could be reached on overseas spectators.

At that time, a Government spokesperson said: “Overseas ticket holders will be able to watch Euro 2020 matches at Wembley but will be subject to travel restrictions and requirements in England and at their place of origin, including testing and quarantining. There are no plans to change travel exemptions for ticket holders.

“We continue to work very closely with the FA and UEFA to support a fantastic Euros and to communicate the latest travel guidance to fans. We will keep this under review over the course of the tournament.”