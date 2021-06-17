Evra mocks Pogba and Ronaldo while Superman returns – Thursday’s sporting social

Patrice Evra, centre, poked fun at Paul Pogba, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo, right

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 17.

Football

Patrice Evra mocked Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gianluigi Buffon returned to Parma.

Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling got competitive.

Harry Maguire was ready for Scotland.

All smiles ahead of tomorrow ???????? pic.twitter.com/bZEi5E1Kd1 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 17, 2021

Happy 31st birthday Jordan Henderson.

Mohamed Salah hit the beach.

North Macedonia did things differently.

Wayne Rooney and Sven will be reunited this summer.

Looking forward to playing under Sven again at @socceraid ????????? https://t.co/ZgDx1LfbFY — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 17, 2021

Lionel Messi was all smiles in Argentina training.

Paul Pogba showed some love.

Michael Owen praised Wales.

What a great win for Wales last night! Now in touching distance of the last 16 ??? #EUROS2020 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) June 17, 2021

Rio Ferdinand met a couple of Scots.

En route to Manchester… rivalry has begun! Fergie Looking Well ????#Eng pic.twitter.com/xNqk0KXma0 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 17, 2021

Real Madrid bid farewell to Sergio Ramos.

More than a Capitán, my friend, my brother thanks for all the moments we spent together on the road of success for the @realmadrid Wish you all the best legend @SergioRamos ❤️??? pic.twitter.com/3KcYOq4IwU — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) June 17, 2021

Querido Sergio, nunca olvidaré lo que hemos vivido juntos. Mucha suerte, Capitán! pic.twitter.com/q3llh5p0rD — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) June 17, 2021

F1 driver Carlos Sainz also sent his best wishes.

?? Gracias Capitán por todos estos años en el @realmadrid. Lo has dado todo por este escudo y nos has hecho llegar muy lejos. Te deseo lo mejor en tu nueva etapa! #HalaMadrid–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/kPYe3Ml7ZW — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) June 17, 2021

Fikayo Tomori signed a permanent deal at AC Milan.

Tim Cahill was focused.

Run Forrest ?? Back to it #mindset pic.twitter.com/ao8XIml4FA — Tim Cahill AO (@Tim_Cahill) June 17, 2021

Swansea gave Connor Roberts a new nickname.

Cricket

Joe Root loved England’s new kits.

Jonny Bairstow loved turning out for Yorkshire.

KP got what he wanted.

No greater invite in the world! And now I can officially start kakking myself about hitting it OB for the fourth time in a row on 1 at The Old Course…??? cc @dunhilllinks @cutmaker ?? pic.twitter.com/6sYxIudmuZ — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 17, 2021

Tennis

Wimbledon wished Rafael Nadal well.

Serena put her daughter through her paces.

Jodie Burrage is heading to SW19.

Formula One

Ferrari turned the clock back.

Wouldn’t feel right heading to France if we didn’t mention the driver who’s won the most #FrenchGP races in #F1 history… @Schumacher 8 in total. 6 in @ScuderiaFerrari colours. #essereFerrari ? pic.twitter.com/h753JPxUvB — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 17, 2021

A smooth ride to the track for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris, George Russell and Sebastian Vettel were ready for this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

Still smiling. ? pic.twitter.com/NaNEsE9Ng2 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 17, 2021

Look at that face!

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith had hayfever issues.

I have never been so happy to see rain. Wash away the pollen pls I beg. — Dina Asher-Smith (@dinaashersmith) June 17, 2021

Jazmin Sawyers had a dig at footballers.

