Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri to make decision on his future after Euro 2020

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 29-year-old Switzerland international made just five Premier League starts last season.

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri will wait until Euro 2020 is over before thinking about his future
Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri will wait until Euro 2020 is over before thinking about his future

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will look to make a decision on his future after Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old Switzerland international made just five Premier League starts last season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Shaqiri, who joined the Reds from Stoke in 2018, has two years remaining on his contract with the Merseyside club.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Switzerland’s Euro 2020 clash with Italy on Wednesday, Shaqiri said: “At the moment I don’t really want to talk about it.

“I have a contract there and after the Euros, of course, I will talk to my agent and then we will look at the situation. Then we will decide how to continue.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News