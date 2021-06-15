Euro 2020 matchday five: France take on Germany as ‘group of death’ begins

Paul Pogba celebrates with the World Cup trophy

Euro 2020’s so-called ‘group of death’ begins on Tuesday as the past two world champions and the holders all enter the fray.

Tournament favourites France – World Cup winners in 2018 – start their Group F campaign as they take on neighbours Germany in Munich.

Defending champions Portugal are in action in the group’s other game, facing a Hungary who, while considered outsiders, will at least have home advantage in Budapest.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal face Hungary (PA Wire)

The matches will be the last of the first round of group fixtures.

In Monday’s action, Patrik Schick scored twice – including a sensational effort from just over the halfway line – as Scotland’s return to major tournament football after a 23-year absence ended in a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic.

Schick netted three minutes before the interval in the Group D clash at Hampden Park before catching goalkeeper David Marshall well off his line seven minutes into the second half.

Group E began with a couple of surprising results as Spain were held to a goalless draw by Sweden in Seville and Slovakia stunned Poland 2-1 in St Petersburg.

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar hit Slovakia’s winner after 69 minutes soon after Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off for a second bookable offence. Poland had equalised through Karol Linetty after a Wojciech Szczesny own goal.

Tweet of the day

Scotland captain Andy Robertson succinctly summed up his feelings after defeat to the Czech Republic in Glasgow.

Szczesny woe

Wojciech Szczesny has had little luck at the Euros in his career (Evgenya Novozhenina/Pool via AP)

Szczesny’s own goal, the ball rebounding into his net off his arm after Robert Mark’s deflected shot came back off the post, maintained an unfortunate sequence for the Juventus goalkeeper in the opening match of European Championship. He was sent off in 2012 and left the field injured in 2016.

Quote of the day

Spain frustration

Spain’s Alvaro Morata missed good chances in each half (Pierre Philippe Marcou/AP)

Alvaro Morata was left cursing his luck after spurning two gilt-edged chances in Spain’s laboured draw against Sweden. Marcus Berg wasted Sweden’s best opportunity.

Stat attack

Scotland are not the only side to suffer at the feet of Patrik Schick.

Up next

June 15: