Euro 2020 matchday four: Scots set for first game at major tournament since 1998

Steve Clarke's Scotland face Czech Republic on Monday

Steve Clarke will on Monday oversee Scotland’s first match at a major competition since the World Cup in 1998, when some of his squad members were not even born.

They kick off their Euro 2020 Group D campaign at home to Czech Republic, making their seventh consecutive appearance at the European Championships, before facing England at Wembley and World Cup runners-up Croatia.

Also on Monday, Poland face Slovakia before Spain host Sweden in Group E.

On Sunday, England beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley while Austria registered their first win in their history of the tournament by beating debutants North Macedonia.

Holland and Ukraine were involved in the match of the tournament so far in Amsterdam, with the hosts squandering a 2-0 lead with 15 minutes to go only to snatch victory late on.

Tweet of the day

England substitute Jude Bellingham, who set a new record as the youngest player to feature in the tournament’s history at 17 years and 349 days, appears to have a celebrity fan.

Arnautovic on the Mark

Marko Arnautovic’s late goal in the 3-1 over North Macedonia was his 27th for his country, meaning he is one short of moving into joint third in their all-time list (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Quote of the day

Holland almost blow return to the big stage

Relief all round in Amsterdam as Holland snatch a late win (Olaf Kraak/AP)

Holland squandered a two-goal lead on their return to major tournament football after a seven-year absence only to score an 85th-minute winner to beat Ukraine 3-2 in Amsterdam.

Stat attack

?? June 2001: 17-year-old Goran Pandev makes his international debut ? ?? June 2021: 37-year-old Goran Pandev scores on his EURO debut as North Macedonia make their first ever appearance at a major finals ?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/eoY9ei3hnQ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

North Macedonia’s Goran Pandev played in his first major tournament, 7,312 days after his international debut. The Genoa forward celebrated by scoring his 38th international goal a month before his 38th birthday – unfortunately his side lost 3-1 to Austria.

