A look at the Euros’ young record holders as Jude Bellingham makes history

Jude Bellingham, left, made history in England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia

England teenager Jude Bellingham made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player to feature at a European Championship.

The 17-year-old’s record-breaking appearance against Croatia could soon be topped, should Kacper Kozlowski – 109 days his junior – feature for Poland in the coming weeks.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the youngest to grace the Euros.

Youngest player: Jude Bellingham – England – Euro 2020 (17 years, 349 days)

☑️ Youngest man to appear at a @UEFA EURO☑️ Youngest man to play for England at a major tournament A special day for 17-year-old @BellinghamJude ? pic.twitter.com/68Tagq9fVv — England (@England) June 13, 2021

Holland full-back Jetro Willems, who would later have a spell at Newcastle, took over from Belgium’s Enzo Scifo as the youngest player to feature at the Euros when he started against Denmark at Euro 2012. Nine years on the impressive Borussia Dortmund teenager Bellingham replaced him in the record books when coming off the bench to help England seal a 1-0 win against Croatia at Wembley.

Youngest goalscorer: Johan Vonlanthen – Switzerland – Euro 2004 (18 years, 141 days)

Precocious teenager Wayne Rooney was the Euros’ youngest goalscorer for just four days. England’s all-time top scorer netted a brace against Switzerland, whose own 18-year-old Vonlanthen then went on to score in a 3-1 defeat against France.

Youngest player in a final: Renato Sanches – Portugal – Euro 2016 (18 years, 328 days)

Renato Sanches, left, played in the final in 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

One of the hottest prospects in world football at the time, the midfielder was named young player of the tournament in France. Highly-rated Sanches had completed his switch from Benfica to Bayern Munich before a tournament in which he helped Portugal triumph, playing 79 minutes of the 1-0 extra-time victory against hosts France. After a tough few years, including an ill-fated loan spell at Swansea, the 23-year-old was part of the Lille side that won Ligue 1 last season.

Youngest goalkeeper: Jose Angel Iribar – Spain – Euro 1964 (21 years, 108 days)

Iker Casillas and Igor Akinfeev were younger when they went to the Euros, but they did not get minutes so Iribar still holds the record of youngest Euros goalkeeper 57 years on from starting Spain’s 2-1 win against Hungary. The Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper went on to help La Roja win the tournament.

Youngest Goalscorer in a final: Pietro Anastasi – Italy – Euro 1968 (20 years, 63 days)