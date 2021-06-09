Rafael Nadal drops a set but powers through to French Open semi-finals

Rafael Nadal celebrates victory over Diego Schwartzman

Rafael Nadal shrugged off his first lost set at Roland Garros since 2019 to storm past Diego Schwartzman and into a 14th French Open semi-final.

The 35-year-old extended his unbeaten run of matches on the Parisian clay to 35 with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 victory, and the bad news for the rest of the men’s draw is Nadal has never lost once he has reached the last four.

For a while it looked like the admirable Schwartzman could cause a monumental upset but Nadal responded to a moment of apparent danger by turning up the dial and winning the final nine games.

He said: “I have been in a tricky situation, 4-3 for him in the third set, one set all. Then was the moment to calm myself, to think about the things that I was doing well in practice, just to try to make it happen.

“I’m very proud that in that moment, probably the best level of tennis that I had showed until the end of the match, with not many mistakes, hitting a lot of winners, starting to hit the forehand down the line, playing more angles, playing longer with my forehand cross, returning a little bit better.

“My serve I think started to work better in that third set. But it’s normal. It’s not my mindset to come here and just think about losing a set is going to be a disaster for me. That’s part of the game.

“We are facing the best players of the world. Losing sets is something I accepted well, I accepted during all my tennis career. The thing that matters is how you recover from a set lost.”

Rafael Nadal, left, consoles Diego Schwartzman at the net (Thibault Camus/AP)

All seemed relatively routine in the first set as Nadal, who extended his win-loss record at Roland Garros to a ridiculous 105-2, kept Schwartzman at arm’s length and then recovered from 3-0 down in the second.

But Schwartzman was succeeding in playing on the baseline, applying pressure on his opponent, and at 5-4 it told as Nadal showed he is human after all with a couple of tense shots on set point.

For seven games in the third set, Nadal almost seemed to be on the back foot, and his next service game appeared a chance for Schwartzman to strike again.

But instead the Spaniard came out with a renewed aggressive approach, won the final three games of that set and then surged through the fourth, dropping just five points.

1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ wins (& counting…)@RafaelNadal clinches a hard-fought win over Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. He'll face Djokovic or Berretini in his 14th #RolandGarros SF ? pic.twitter.com/GAf9kjOkfz — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2021

This was a third defeat by Nadal at Roland Garros in four years for the unfortunate Schwartzman, who said: “I don’t want to be in the same side of the draw next time.

“I think I’m a very good player on clay. I did great tournaments here in Paris, but always losing against Rafa the last few years. In a semi-final, two times quarters. I want to play maybe Nole (Novak Djokovic) next time, but not Rafa.

“I had the chances today maybe in the third. I was close. I was playing a little bit better than him. At the end he’s Rafa and he’s always finding the way.