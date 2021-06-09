‘I’ve won 25 and a half trophies’ – Jose Mourinho claims missed cup final counts

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has claimed he deserves recognition for steering Tottenham to the Carabao Cup final, insisting he should get half a trophy because he was sacked shortly before the Wembley showpiece against Manchester City.

Mourinho has won 25 league titles and cups during an illustrious managerial career with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United and seemed to have the chance to add Spurs to that list in April.

However, less than a week before the fixture against City, Mourinho was removed from his position as Spurs head coach after just 17 months in charge, with Ryan Mason overseeing a 1-0 defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side.

And in an interview with The Sun, Mourinho, who will take the reins at Serie A side Roma from next season, asserted he is justified in adding to his trophy haul.

He said: “So if you want me to be proactive now you can ask me, ‘how many trophies have you won in your career?’ And I’ll tell you 25 and a half. The half is the final that I didn’t play with Tottenham.

“You ask the guys who played lots of finals and everybody will tell you, ‘to play a final is a dream’ and it doesn’t matter if it is the first final or number 20 or number 50, a final is always a dream.

Ryan Mason led Spurs at Wembley following Mourinho’s departure (Adam Davy/PA)

“A Wembley final is more than a dream, I played the first on the new Wembley and every time I go there, it’s more than a dream and to have a chance to win a trophy with a club that doesn’t have many of course was a double dream.