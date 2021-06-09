Hendo’s milestone and Lazio unveil Sarri in style – Wednesday’s sporting social

Jordan Henderson and Maurizio Sarri

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 9.

Football

Jordan Henderson and Liverpool marked 10 years together.

A top-class player, an incredible leader and a wonderful man…❤️ 10 years of @JHenderson. Liverpool ?????? ? pic.twitter.com/uwXnrMyR8P — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 9, 2021

Lazio unveiled Maurizio Sarri in comical fashion.

England continued their preparations for Euro 2020.

Training hard in the sun ?☀️??????? pic.twitter.com/IhvAhcJd8r — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 9, 2021

Mason Mount was on target.

Voice of a goalkeeper!

Baby I just don’t get it ?? https://t.co/fVBeZaaVYG — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) June 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on Portugal’s 2019 Nations League glory.

The Pog pitch!

Dean Kiely met up with an old mate.

Great to see Zolly last night, reminiscing about all things Albion, one of the nicest men in football that’s for sure??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KIrrgLnufm — Dean Kiely (@deankiely40) June 9, 2021

Romelu Lukaku was ready for action.

Pablo Hernandez welcomed a new arrival.

Gjanni Alioski was ready for the Euros.

Tyler Roberts signed a new contract at Leeds.

Gary Lineker was eyeing a good deal.

Glasses are one of my fashion staples, so delighted to be partnering with @VisionExpress as the face of their sun campaign! Enjoyed making my selections for #TheLinekerEdit #ad https://t.co/gAfQt2sZrQ — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) June 9, 2021

Tennis

Johanna Konta was glad to be back on the grass.

It feels pretty good being back on the grass at home ???? pic.twitter.com/OWHy3J45ww — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) June 9, 2021

Katie Boulter continued the winning feeling.

Wimbledon looked a picture.

Laura Robson enjoyed the tennis.

Have immensely enjoyed all four women’s quarter finals ?? — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) June 9, 2021

Cricket

Shane Warne felt humbled.

Nottinghamshire were ready for Blast off!

This summer, Be More Outlaw. Secure your seats for T20 cricket's Trent Bridge return ? https://t.co/O397F0PFLR#BeMoreOutlaw pic.twitter.com/8kCFo5v9LA — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) June 9, 2021

So was Eoin Morgan.

? BACK IN BLAST ACTION TOMORROW ? Can’t wait to lead out @MiddlesexCricket tomorrow night in the @vitalityblast London derby against Surrey at @homeofcricket when we’ll be wearing our exclusive @thefelixproject shirts for the game#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/xDKYxaJ5qP — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) June 9, 2021

KP teed off.

Kate Cross congratulated Nat Sciver.

Rugby Union

Sam Warburton was enjoying Dad Life.

Time flies!

Boxing

Smashing the stigma.

Nicola Adams was up bright and early.

After a late start this morning I made it just in time for the @lorraine show ? pic.twitter.com/ChUGchGQ5c — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) June 9, 2021

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

Where it all began. ? With Bruce McLaren at the wheel, our first ever Grand Prix win was #OnThisDay at Spa in 1968. ??? pic.twitter.com/dnOdrWwN75 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 9, 2021

Athletics