Barbora Krejcikova ends Coco Gauff’s French Open hopes to reach semi-finals

Barbora Krejcikova in action at the French Open

Czech Barbora Krejcikova ended Coco Gauff’s hopes of reaching a first grand slam semi-final with a straight-sets victory at Roland Garros.

Gauff has been in brilliant form on the clay and had cruised through to her first slam quarter-final but she was unable to take any of five set points in the opening set and faded badly afterwards to lose 7-6 (6) 6-3.

The 17-year-old led 3-0 and 5-3 in the opening set, as well as 6-4 in the tie-break, but each time Krejcikova battled back and she pounced on her first set point.

Both women were on nine-match winning streaks having won titles the week before the tournament, but the outcome soon looked inevitable.

The disappointment for Gauff was evident as she made a poor start to the second set and she was unable to recover, smashing her racket forcefully on the court after a double fault left her 4-0 behind.

Krejcikova, better known as a doubles player and also through to her first slam quarter-final in singles, quietly went about her business at the other end, showing no sign of nerves as the finish line approached.

Coco Gauff smashed her racket after going 4-0 down in the second set (Thibault Camus/AP)

Gauff battled to at least get on the scoreboard and Krejcikova did start to feel the occasion, seeing three match points come and go at 5-1, the last an open-court backhand that she put wide.

When Gauff saved two more match points and held for 3-5, it seemed like a dramatic turnaround might be on the cards, but Krejcikova took her sixth chance, holding her arms aloft.