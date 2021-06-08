Foden’s Gazza Euro 96 trim and Southgate on target – Tuesday’s sporting social

Phil Foden has dyed his hair ahead of the Euros

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 8.

Football

Phil Foden had a Gazza Euro 96 trim.

Phil Foden (Instagram story)

Gareth Southgate was on target.

You love to see it ? https://t.co/w6m6PW0Cjv — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 8, 2021

Ben White and Harry Maguire checked in for England duty.

A big week in store.

The countdown is on… ⏳ A look at the week ahead for the #ThreeLions with @LGUK: pic.twitter.com/cwylnltclX — England (@England) June 8, 2021

What a save!

Marcus Rashford wished injured Donny Van De Beek well after the Dutchman was ruled out of the Euros.

?sorry mate @Donny_beek6 take some time for yourself and keep your head high x https://t.co/l5GRaSFXAw — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 8, 2021

Remembering Justin Edinburgh.

❤️ Justin. Two years ago, we tragically lost our Head Coach. We will always remember you, Gaffer. #LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/p0MpdmZKoP — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 8, 2021

? Today marks two years since the tragic passing of Justin Edinburgh. A Spurs legend, never forgotten.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/qmWZQBpx5X — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2021

Happy birthday Javier Mascherano.

Wayne Rooney was excited to be playing again.

Can’t wait to get the boots back on for @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk. Great event for an amazing charity. Come on England ???????? https://t.co/mRpdKsClpl — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 8, 2021

Ruben Dias issued a rallying call to Portugal.

Jack Harrison chilled out.

Patrice Evra and his fiancée were on their (Rolls-Royce) bike.

Tennis

Serena Williams looked forward to Wimbledon.

Cricket

David Willey revelled in Yorkshire’s thrilling win over Sussex.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones was ready to get down to work.

Formula One

Nico Rosberg celebrated World Oceans Day.

This is how to celebrate #WorldOceansDay ? Did you know that our oceans host 80% of the planet's biodiversity? We can all play a role in saving them…one of the most important steps: Do not pollute the oceans but protect them ? pic.twitter.com/p2dhmMMzRm — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) June 8, 2021

Boxing

Logan Paul came out of his fight with Floyd Mayweather fairly unscathed.