Spain captain Sergio Busquets tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Euro 2020

Spain’s Sergio Busquets has tested positive for coronavirus

Spain’s Euro 2020 preparations have been hit after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The Barcelona midfielder led the team in a friendly against Portugal on Friday but contracted the virus over the weekend and will now enter a period of self-isolation.

The rest of the squad all tested negative, but the players and staff who were in close contact with the 32-year-old must also quarantine.

? COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Sergio Busquets La RFEF lamenta comunicar que su capitán Sergio Busquets ha resultado positivo en los últimos test PCR realizados esta mañana en la concentración de la Selección nacional en Las Rozas. ℹ️ Más información: https://t.co/SpLrAn0mEC pic.twitter.com/GabI1o8KLg — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 6, 2021

Spain, who open their European Championship campaign against Sweden next Monday, are set to play their final friendly against Lithuania on Tuesday.

The game will still go ahead, but under-21s manager Luis De la Fuente will take charge and use players from his squad.

A statement from Royal Spanish Football Federation read: “The RFEF regrets to announce that its captain Sergio Busquets has given a positive result in the last PCR test that was carried out this morning on the national team in Las Rozas.

Sergio Busquets, right, during the friendly with Portugal (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“The rest of the members have all tested negative.

“Both the workers and the close contacts of the player will remain isolated for prevention and personalised training routines will be activated, maintaining the isolation, to continue with the preparation for the Euros.