Seamus Coleman injury blow for Republic of Ireland

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of Republic of Ireland’s game against Hungary

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of Tuesday’s friendly with Hungary due to a hamstring problem.

The Everton defender arrived in the training camp with the injury but had hoped to be fit for the fixture in Budapest.

However, following further assessment, the 32-year-old will return home as a precaution, according to a statement from the Football Association of Ireland.

Skipper Seamus Coleman returns home ahead of Hungary trip Despite his best efforts, the captain has been unable to recover from injury as the squad travel to Budapest today ➡️ https://t.co/5ioHdkFqI4#COYBIG | #HUNIRL | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/5k30frGPVn — FAIreland ⚽️?? (@FAIreland) June 6, 2021

Ireland finally enjoyed their first victory under manager Stephen Kenny – at the 12th attempt – by coming from behind to win 4-1 in Andorra on Thursday.

Coleman, who was appointed skipper in September 2016 following Robbie Keane’s international retirement, played no part in that game.

The rest of Kenny’s squad will travel to the Hungarian capital later on Sunday from their training base in Girona, Spain.