Lyndon Dykes believes Scotland will carry ‘very strong’ momentum into Euro 2020

Scotland are in strong form ahead of Euro 2020, says Lyndon Dykes

Lyndon Dykes believes Scotland will be carrying “very strong” momentum into the European Championship following their final warm-up win over Luxembourg.

It was an eventful night at the Stade Josy Barthel for the QPR striker who hit the post with a header, set up Che Adams for the only goal of the game and was involved in the red-card incident when defender Vahid Selimovic pulled him back as he ran clear on goal.

The Scots, who drew 2-2 with Holland in their first friendly on Wednesday, have lost only twice in their last 16 games as they prepare for their delayed Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, before matches against England and Croatia.

“It’s very strong,” said Dykes of the Scots’ momentum.

“I think we’ve changed the mentality of the team, the fans and everyone who plays us.

“We’re building it game by game and we can still improve. So going into the Euros we’re very confident.

“Today was a bit scrappy, could have been better. But we came away with a victory, a 1-0 win for Scotland.

Che Adams scored the only goal against Luxembourg (Olivier Matthys/AP)

“We’ve done well in two tough games and now we’re raring to go for the Euros.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re flying for those games, make sure we carry that momentum into the tournament.