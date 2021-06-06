England take safety-first approach to ensure first Test ends in draw at Lord’s

England v New Zealand – First LV= Insurance Test – Day Five – Lord’s

England erred on the side of caution after being invited to chase down 273 in 75 overs against New Zealand, deciding against pursuing the win as the first Test at Lord’s ended in a draw.

New Zealand had set the game up on the final day by advancing their overnight 62 for two to 169 for six for a lead of 272, with Kane Williamson hopeful of tempting England in the final two sessions by declaring during lunch.

But a grandstand finish failed to materialise, with England defending resolutely in the face of some challenging bowling from New Zealand’s seamers on Sunday afternoon, meaning the teams head to Edgbaston next week all square.

England’s Dom Sibley scored 60 not out to ensure a draw with New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)

Joe Root had been eyeing a clean sweep in this summer’s seven Tests – two against the Kiwis and five versus India – but his knock of 40 in an important 80-run stand with Dom Sibley went a long way to guaranteeing a stalemate.

That was agreed after England had trickled to 170 for three in 70 overs, with Sibley steadily growing in confidence after taking 20 balls to get off the mark to finish on an obdurate 60 not out from 207 deliveries.

First-innings centurion Rory Burns had earlier edged the deeply impressive Neil Wagner to slip for 25 while Zak Crawley had a flat-footed waft to depart for two, but Sibley and Root frustrated the Black Caps in a safety-first approach that was perhaps somewhat well-reasoned given England’s middle-order collapse earlier in the weekend.

Sibley steps up

Sibley passed an important test against New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)

Burns crowned his England recall with a tenacious knock of 132 in the first innings, when his opening partner Sibley was dismissed for a duck. Having not reached double figures in his six most recent attempts, Sibley was under pressure on Sunday afternoon and he was given a thorough examination early on by Kyle Jamieson. He played and missed a couple of times, an outside edge dropped short of the slips and he was struck on the elbow – all while he was on nought. But Sibley stayed calm and got off a pair with a flick off his hips off Tim Southee for four. While it was not plain sailing for the rest of the day, he kept to his task manfully and deserved to walk off unbeaten.

Reward for Broad

Stuart Broad had a frustrating Test (Adam Davy/PA)

Stuart Broad, the stand-in vice-captain for this Test in the absence of the injured Ben Stokes and rested Jos Buttler, would be forgiven for not looking back on the last few days very fondly. He went wicketless in the first innings despite bowling well and seemed set for another frustrating day on Sunday when Zak Crawley put down a catch, diving to his right at midwicket, to reprieve Tom Latham. It has been a lean period for Broad, who understandably did not fare very well in India, but he kept plugging away and after 487 wicketless deliveries, he trapped Latham in front – the ball just clipping the stumps, according to Hawkeye. The usually upbeat Broad looked more relieved than elated.

Lord’s hurrah for several Kiwis

Kane Williamson could be one of a number of New Zealand players who have played their final Test at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)