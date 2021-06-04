Rain holds up England’s reply in opening Test against New Zealand

Rory Burns, left, and Joe Root shared an unbroken 93-run stand (Adam Davy/PA)

Rory Burns and Joe Root were unable to resume their partnership for England as steady rainfall washed out the third morning of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

The England batsmen helped steady proceedings after the hosts had slipped to 18 for two in response to the Black Caps’ 378 all out, Burns marking his return to the line-up – he was dropped for the final two Tests in India during the winter – with an unbeaten 59.