Disappointment for Trent Alexander-Arnold – Friday’s sporting social

Mourning former goalkeeper Alan Miller.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled of of Euro 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 4.

Football

The Liverpool defender was getting used to his disappointment.

Former team-mates mourned the passing of ex-Arsenal and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Alan Miller.

Many happy returns for one Sheffield United striker.

A fond farewell for Danny Rose.

Wales were forced to move some of the monoliths used to announce their Euro 2020 squad after they were targeted by vandals.

Cricket

The Barmy Army were trying to remain optimistic.

But things didn’t improve.

Jimmy Neesham was loving Jason Gillespie’s love for Devon Conway.

The former India batsman was counting his blessings.

Birthday celebrations for Ben Stokes.

A big day for this 16-year-old…

… got even bigger.

Formula One

Fun and games in Baku.

While Lewis Hamilton finished only 11th in second practice.

Lando Norris was eighth fastest for McLaren.

Basketball

The Phoenix Suns marched on in the play-offs.

