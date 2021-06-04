Cancellation of Singapore Grand Prix means F1 ponders new venue for October race

The Singapore Grand Prix has been cancelled

The Singapore Grand Prix has been cancelled, the PA news agency understands.

The Formula One race was due to take place on October 3, but a series of Covid-19 travel restrictions in the city state means it can no longer go ahead.

Official confirmation that the grand prix is off is expected next week.

It is understood that a number of venues could fill the void left by Singapore.

China and Turkey are both options open to Formula One, while Austin is also prepared to host two races at the Circuit of the Americas.