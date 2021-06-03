Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Everton have two names in mind to replace Carlo Ancelotti, says the Daily Mirror. The Italian left Goodison Park for Real Madrid, with the Toffees now looking at Nuno Espirito Santo, while the paper says David Moyes could leave West Ham for a return to the north west.

Chelsea could offload as many as 11 players over the summer to give Thomas Tuchel room to spend, reports the Daily Mirror. Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley are among those who could be leaving Stamford Bridge, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane among those wanted by Tuchel.

An absolute honour to make the squad for the Euros this summer. I’ve always dreamt about playing in a major tournament for my country! Let’s make it a summer to remember ???????? #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/rEgOBMdfpi — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) June 1, 2021

Manchester City and Manchester United are both eager to bring in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish over the summer transfer window, the Daily Star says. United look to continue their interest in the England midfielder, while City could clear out players to make space for the 25-year-old.

Manchester United have a trio of players they are looking to bring in over the summer, according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports Kieran Trippier is top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist, while Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are also targets.

Wolves are looking to Portugal again to fill their managerial vacancy, writes the Daily Mail. Nuno left Molineux at the end of last season and the paper says the Premier League outfit are on the verge of appointing former Benfica manager Bruno Lage.

Social media round-up

Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Inter Milan in blow to Chelsea's transfer plans / @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/tSi6U1q68e — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 2, 2021

Players to watch

Olivier Giroud: London or New York are the likely destinations for the France striker, with the Chelsea player tipped to sign for West Ham or New York City, Calciomercato claims.

Breakfast with my new baby ????? pic.twitter.com/20G7Bytk71 — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) May 30, 2021

Odsonne Edouard: Arsenal and Inter Milan are leading the race to sign the Celtic striker, with the Gunners keen on reinforcing their strike power with the Frenchman, writes the Daily Express.