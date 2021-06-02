Test cricket returns and Broad haunts Warner again – Wednesday’s sporting social

A general shot of the action at Lord's

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 2.

Football

The PFA nominees were congratulated.

YES, TRENT! ? Having won it in 2020, @TrentAA has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award again! pic.twitter.com/YVBoQmrJVy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2021

Proud.

Kyle Walker tried his best.

Antonio Conte was loving it.

David Beckham was enjoying the British weather.

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards teams up for an episode of Gogglebox.

Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Real Madrid.

Gabriel Jesus was happy to be back on international duty.

A felicidade de quem tá de volta ????? pic.twitter.com/8r14oIhQGd — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) June 1, 2021

Christian Fuchs reflected on the ‘Throw-in of the century”.

The Throw-In Of The Century ? Comment #NoFuchsGiven if this put a smile on your face! ? #LCFC pic.twitter.com/HOXUO0cTGD — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) June 2, 2021

Manchester City recalled the signings of Ilkay Gundogan and Gareth Barry, on this day in years gone by.

Dominic Matteo got mail.

Boss Suprise from the postie this morning. Thankyou @ErlingHaaland and @alfiehaaland for your love and support, means the world boys. pic.twitter.com/DiMYB4u0yJ — Dominic Matteo (@Dominicmatteo21) June 2, 2021

A bet is a bet.

Cricket

Test cricket returned with fans at Lord’s.

The first day of the first Test of the summer. ☀ ? It's special. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1MWkrBcOGF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 2, 2021

We return to international cricket with a powerful message. Cricket is a game for ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴏɴᴇ ? pic.twitter.com/lDkTS215jy — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 2, 2021

Former – and current – England players were ready for the action.

A few tickets left for today’s play at Lords .. Can only buy them online .. The sun is shining .. the bars are open !!! What more can you ask ?? #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 2, 2021

On my way to lords, summers here,can’t wait to see some cricket and a crowd!! #Cricket #happydays #ENGvNZ — Phil Tufnell (@philtufnell) June 2, 2021

Good luck to @englandcricket today! Start of the test summer… what a day for it ☀️ — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) June 2, 2021

Summer has started..good luck the lads ??? https://t.co/cqZriDfZOC — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 2, 2021

Lords is looking absolutely outstanding ???? @HomeOfCricket — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) June 2, 2021

Shane Warne was disappointed to miss the action at the home of cricket.

GL to Eng & Nz in the series starting today @HomeOfCricket ! Unfortunately, I will miss the series as part of the @SkyCricket commentary team. I’ve been involved for 12 years now & love working with everyone-I’ll be back later in the UK summer & during the #hundred Go well ❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 2, 2021

Stuart Broad continued to haunt David Warner.

Trying to get some sleep here in Aus but this bloke pops up on my tv screen!! Few months to get some sleep before the Ashes down under ?? #ashes #cricket pic.twitter.com/hEOTCzbiD4 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 2, 2021

Did anyone listen?

I told you Devon Conway could play ? #ENGvNZ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 2, 2021

Dawid Malan was back with Yorkshire.

Golf

Phil Mickelson is still enjoying his US PGA Championship victory.

Brought the Wanamaker to Amy’s birthday celebration. The wine had an extra ingredient this time – just a dash of VICTORY ? Tastes so good! ? pic.twitter.com/UQZf4jXoYw — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 2, 2021

Ernie Els was a proud uncle.

Well done @JovanRebula on a strong season @AuburnMGolf and securing a spot in the top-15 on the inaugural @PGATOUR University Class of 2021. Good luck @FormeTour #pathtosuccess pic.twitter.com/OnmadEGEwi — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) June 2, 2021

Boxing

Fast. Hands.

Carl Frampton’s shelves were full.

She's looking well now ? pic.twitter.com/IfWSgo0Q54 — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) June 2, 2021

Nicola Adams has been challenging herself with Bear Grylls.

Don’t miss me and @BearGrylls Wild Adventure Friday 4th June 9:30pm On ITV / ITV Hub @ITV this was amazing I push my boundaries and tested my limits ?? #letsgo #bearscout ? pic.twitter.com/44XSBvLmGh — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) June 2, 2021

Daniel Dubois’ return to the ring is almost here.

Athletics

Eilidh Doyle hung up her spikes.

I have some news to share with you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hjp6TVhhNJ — Eilidh Doyle (@EilidhDoyle) June 2, 2021

Taekwondo

Jade Jones had a cracking day.

A long but eggcellent day on set with @AldiUK, I’m absolutely fried ? #breakfastbanter pic.twitter.com/KmmZMZgOix — Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) June 2, 2021

Rugby League

Rob Burrow was feeling grateful.

Thank you so much to everyone who has already voted xx pic.twitter.com/wL7RbXgJ8i — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) June 2, 2021

Formula One

Red Bull reserve driver Alex Albon gave his take on this weekend’s circuit.

Sergio Perez was on his way to Azerbaijan.

As was George Russell.

En route ? Ready for Baku, team? ?? pic.twitter.com/ufNEoxBZLN — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) June 2, 2021

Tennis